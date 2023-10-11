Death toll rises to more than 2,200 in Israel and Gaza

Jerusalem, Oct 11 (EFE).- The number of people killed in Israel and Gaza has risen to more than 2,200, with more than 8,000 injured since the war began five days ago.

Those killed in Israel now exceed 1,200 with more than 3,000 injured, according to local media citing emergency medical services on Wednesday.

On the Gazan side, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 1,055 have been killed due to Israeli bombings and at least 5,184 have been injured.

An injured Palestinian upon arrival at Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City, late 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Added to these figures are at least 1,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli territory in clashes with security forces after infiltrating from the Strip, according to the latest Army estimates.

The Israeli government has also reported that more than 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages.

On Wednesday morning, Israel’s air attacks on the Strip continued, with extensive bombardments on more than 320 targets of both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in various parts of the blockaded enclave, including a complex allegedly used for the production and storage of weapons.

In parallel, the Israeli Navy, Air Force and artillery corps attacked Hamas naval targets that, according to a military spokesman, were used by Hamas to carry out terrorist attacks on Israeli assets.

Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Israeli soldier Tal Cohen during his funeral at Mount Hertzel military cemetery in Jerusalem, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

This new war entered its fifth day Wednesday, in which Gaza militias have continued launching rockets towards Israeli communities near the border.

Tuesday saw the first attack from Syria towards Israeli territory since the beginning of the conflict with the Palestinian militias, and there have been a series of exchanges of fire on the border between Israel and Lebanon since Sunday. EFE

