First plane with US weapons arrives in Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 10 (EFE).- The first plane loaded with advanced ammunition from the United States landed during the last few hours at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman General Daniel Hagari.

Hagari explained that “the munitions are intended to enable significant attacks and prepare for other scenarios.”

US President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday that his country will give Israel everything it needs to defend itself in response to Saturday’s Hamas attack that has escalated violence with hundreds of fatalities on both sides.

In a speech at the White House, Biden also confirmed that US citizens are among those kidnapped by Hamas and raised 14 the number of US nationals who have died in Israel.

“We must be crystal clear: we stand with Israel,” the president said in this speech in which he was flanked by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We will make sure that Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens and defend itself in response to this attack,” emphasized Biden, who assured that Washington will continue to provide Israel for the duration of its war against Hamas.

Specifically, he explained that the US is already sending Israel ammunition and the components it needs for the Iron Dome anti-aircraft defense system, which Israel used these days against missiles launched from the Gaza Strip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel to express his support to the Israeli authorities.

The head of US diplomacy, who will also visit Jordan, will leave Washington tomorrow, Wednesday, and land in the region on Thursday.

Israel regained control on Tuesday of all its territory adjacent to the Gaza Strip, where Hamas left a trail of death and blood. At the same time, it continues with the intense bombardment of the enclave. It promises an “all-out offensive” on the fourth day of war with the Palestinian militias, with more than 3,300 dead.

Although Israel has regained control of all its territory, it has warned that “infiltrated terrorists” may remain. On Tuesday, they killed at least seven Hamas members as they tried to infiltrate.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced also on Tuesday that Israel will launch “an all-out offensive” against the Gaza Strip, which will completely change the situation.

Israel responded to the unprecedented attack by militiamen from the Hamas terrorist organization by declaring a state of war and shelling the Gaza Strip on Saturday, in the worst escalation in decades of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has also come under attack in recent hours from southern Lebanon by Hezbollah forces and from Syria. EFE

av/ar/mcd