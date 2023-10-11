Four relatives perish in apartment fire in northwestern Spain

Vigo, Spain, Oct 11 (EFE).- Four members of the same family died Wednesday in a fire in a building in Vigo, regional officials said.

Nine people, including the father and his infant, were injured in the blaze at the building in central Vigo, Galicia, which was occupied by around 30 squatters as well as other residents.

They said that they had no electricity – although some were illegally hooked up to the supply – nor water.

Relatives of the four people, including three minors, who died a building fire in Vigo, Spain, 11 October 2023. EFE / Salvador Sas

Nine people – eight neighbors and a fireman – were also injured, with six of them, including two children, transferred to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at two hospitals in the city, according to the regional Galician government’s Health Department.

According to residents, the four fatalities were a mother and three of her children, aged between 8 and 14.

Officials believe the fire started in the doorway of the building, although residents said there was also a fire on the fifth floor, fueling suspicions that it was arson, a possibility which forensic police were investigating.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire and the building’s residents were evacuated and attended by the social services of the City Council. EFE

