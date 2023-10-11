Hezbollah claims missile attack that caused ‘large number’ of Israeli troop casualties

Beirut, Oct 11 (EFE).- Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a missile launch carried out Wednesday against northern Israel and said it caused “a large number of confirmed casualties” to the Israeli forces, in the biggest development since violence broke out on the border on Sunday.

The militant group attacked with guided missiles, resulting in a large number of confirmed casualties in the ranks of the occupation forces, including deaths and injuries, it said in a statement.

According to the note, this is a new response to an attack on Monday by Israel in which three members of Hezbollah were killed, one of several incidents that have occurred in the border area in the last four days and in which Palestinian factions present in Lebanon have also been involved.

A man looks at his damaged car, which was destroyed by Israeli shelling, in Dhayra border village with Israel, south Lebanon, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

It added that it will be “decisive in its response against the Israeli attacks that target our country and the security of our people, especially when the attacks lead to the fall of martyrs.”

The violence on the dividing line has so far resulted in the death of the three Hezbollah members, in addition to some casualties in the ranks of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement and the Israeli Army that occurred on the other side of the border during an infiltration perpetrated from Lebanon by that Islamist movement.

The incidents occur during the war that began Saturday between Israel and the militias of the Gaza Strip.

A man looks at a wall house that was hit by Israeli shelling, in Dhayra border village with Israel, south Lebanon, 10 October 2023. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Hezbollah de facto controls the southern region of Lebanon that borders the Jewish state and already fought a war with Israel in 2006, when the clashes lasted for just over a month, without active participation of the Lebanese Army. EFE

amo-njd/tw