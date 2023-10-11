Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Oct 11 (EFE).- Two young Palestinians were shot dead during clashes with the Israeli border police in occupied east Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood on Tuesday, the first such incident in the city since a war broke out between Israel and Hamas militants over the weekend.

A group of Palestinians threw firecrackers and stones at border police officers during violent riots, injuring one of them, an Israeli police spokesperson said in a statement.

The border police agents shot two Palestinian men, wounding them, according to the statement.

The men subsequently died, it added.

The Israeli police warned that any attempt to disturb public order or harm and cause injury during the ongoing combat operation in the southern region would be met with decisive actions and zero tolerance.

Official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified the young men as Abdel Rahman Faraj and Ali al-Abasi, and accused the Israeli security forces of letting them bleed to death.

The agency also reported clashes in other parts of the city between Palestinians and the Israeli police, whom they accused of firing at locals with bullets and gas bombs and setting up military checkpoints.

Jerusalem has remained tense since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday, with streets wearing a deserted look and most businesses remaining closed amid a significant military and police presence.

However, apart from some isolated incidents, such as Palestinian protests in the occupied eastern part of the city and Israeli raids, Jerusalem has remained largely unaffected by the fighting at the border, which has already left 1,200 dead in Israel, 900 in the Gaza Strip, and over 7,000 injured. EFE

