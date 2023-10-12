Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested for alleged murder of his mother

Sports desk, Oct 11 (EFE).- Sergio Brown, a former player in the NFL, the professional American football league, was arrested Tuesday in San Diego, California, for the first-degree murder of his mother.

The San Diego Police Department’s Threat Management Unit and other local and federal agencies arrested Brown as he crossed the United States from Mexico, said police in Maywood, Illinois. This Chicago suburb issued the arrest warrant.

Brown, 35, had been missing since September, when the body of his mother, 73, was found.

On September 16, family members alerted authorities to the disappearance of Mrytle and Sergio Brown. After briefly searching their shared home, the mother’s body was found near a creek not far from the residence.

The coroner of Cook County, Illinois, ruled that she died of injuries caused by an assault, and the manner of her death was a homicide.

Sergio Brown played at the University of Notre Dame. He entered the NFL in 2010 to play for the New England Patriots, where he spent two years. He was with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2014, moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, and finished his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

During his time in the league, he played 94 games, recording 144 tackles, 2.5 quarterback catches, and one interception. EFE

