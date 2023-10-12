A handout photo made available by the Governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov via telegram shows a rescuer at the site of a destroyed house following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod, Russia, 12 October 2023. EFE-EPA/Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via telegram HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov via telegram shows a rescuer at the site of a destroyed house following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod, Russia, 12 October 2023. EFE-EPA/Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via telegram HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod region

Moscow, Oct 12 (EFE).- Three civilians, including a child, were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack over the border region of Belgorod, Russia said Thursday.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two residential buildings were destroyed and several residential buildings and cars were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in the outskirts of the region on Wednesday night.

Another two people were critical, he added, in a post on Telegram.

The official had earlier said that air defense systems had shot down a drone approaching Belgorod.

The region, bordering Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, is the target of daily Ukrainian attacks. EFE

