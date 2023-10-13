Hamas says 13 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza bombings in last 24 hours

Jerusalem, Oct 13 (EFE).- The Al Qassam Brigades, an armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas, announced Friday that 13 Israeli hostages have been killed during the Gaza bombings in the last 24 hours.

Thirteen Israeli prisoners in Gaza were killed in the Israeli bombings, according to a statement by the Islamist group.

Six were killed in airstrikes in the northern district of the Gaza Strip in two separate locations, and seven others were killed in three other sites in the region, the group added.

Intense Israeli bombardment continues on the Strip. It intensified overnight with more than 750 targets attacked.

The attacks have left at least 1,572 dead and 7,262 wounded; there are already more than 423,000 internally displaced.

Meanwhile, Israel on Friday called for civilians in the north and city of Gaza to evacuate southwards to further intensify its offensive against Hamas and Palestinian militias.

The Palestinian militias are believed to have abducted at least 130 people during their ground incursion into Israeli communities on Saturday, where they also committed massacres that at this point have left at least 1,300 dead in Israel.

According to Israeli estimates, captives inside Gaza could reach 200, including elders and minors.

On Monday, Hamas announced that four Israeli hostages had been killed by Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The latest bombing would take the death toll of hostages from the bombings to 17.

Israel has never faced such a high number of deaths and hostages from armed conflict in such a few days, marking its worst human tragedy and its greatest military failure in its history.

Israel’s army chief Herzi Halevi, in his first public intervention on Thursday admitted that the security apparatus “made mistakes” by not identifying the plan of Hamas in time and prevent the attack.

He further underlined that both the Israeli armed forces and the authorities would do their best for the hostages.

However, according to military analysts, no one knows exactly what needs to be done to save them and also deal a heavy blow to defeat Hamas in this war. EFE

jma/sc