Iran warns of another front opening against Israel if Gaza bombing continues

Tehran, Oct 13 (EFE).- Iran has warned Israel of the possibility that members of the so-called axis of resistance, a regional alliance against the Tel Aviv regime, could open another front of fighting if the bombing of Gaza continues.

“Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes,” Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut late on Thursday.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian (L) at the government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 13 October 2023. EFE-EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

The minister did not specify which groups or countries could be involved in the response, although the axis of resistance refers to an anti-Israel alliance led by Tehran that includes Palestinian, Syrian and Lebanese militant groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

“The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axis. And naturally, the Zionist entity and its supporters will be responsible for the consequences of that,” Abdollahian added.

The Iranian top diplomat issued the warning after arriving in Lebanon as part of a regional tour after visiting Iraq. Iranian media has reported that Abdollahian plans to visit Syria as the next stop in his trip.

The minister accused Israel of attempting a genocide in Gaza by cutting the besieged enclave’s power and water supplies as well as stopping the flow of food and medicine.

On Thursday NATO warned Iran and Hezbollah against taking advantage of the ongoing war between Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas in order to escalate the conflict.

However, the United States has insisted that so far it has not found any indication of Tehran’s involvement in Hamas’ attacks against Israel over the weekend.

Iran and Israel are sworn enemies and pose an existential threat to each other, apart from competing for regional dominance and carrying out a covert war against each other with cyber-attacks, assassinations and sabotage.

The Hamas’ campaign against Israel had been celebrated with cheers and fireworks in Iran, and Tehran has reiterated its support for the “legitimate self-defense of the Palestinian people.” EFE

jlr/ia