North Korea denies its weapons were used in Hamas’ attacks on Israel

Seoul, Oct 13 (EFE).- Pyongyang’s state media on Friday denied reports that Hamas militants used North Korean weapons in the recent attack on Israel, slamming them as “groundless and false” rumors.

Earlier this week, US nonprofit Radio Free Asia reported, citing experts, that Hamas militants may be using North Korean weapons “after footage emerged of a fighter from the Palestinian group carrying a rocket-launcher suspected to originate from the communist nation.”

An article by Ri Kwang Song, a North Korean commentator on international affairs, published on Friday by state agency KCNA, attributed this information to the “sinister intention” of the United States.

“The US administration’s reptile press bodies and quasi-experts are spreading a groundless and false rumor that ‘North Korea’s weapons’ seemed to be used for the attack on Israel,” the article said.

“They are also building up public opinion that the DPRK (North Korea’s official name) will make free use of the ‘strategy for blackmail diplomacy’ escalating the regional tension by taking advantage of the US great interest in the Middle East and Ukraine,” it added.

The article described the report as “a bid to shift the blame for the Middle East crisis caused by its wrong hegemonic policy onto a third country and thus evade the international criticism focused on the empire of evil.”

On Tuesday, North Korean state media blamed Israel for the escalation of the conflict with the armed group Hamas and accused it of committing “constant criminal acts” against Palestine. EFE

