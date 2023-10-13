US assures North Korea has sent weapons to Russia for war in Ukraine

Washington, Oct 13 (EFE).- The United States said Friday that North Korea has sent to Russia over a thousand containers full of military equipment and ammunition to be used in the war in Ukraine.

John Kirby, White House spokesman, announced in a press conference that he has information about this transfer of armament, about which Washington had warned weeks ago, and which takes place after the meeting in September between the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition,” he said.

The White House released images allegedly showing the transfer of weaponry from North Korea to Russia.

The images detail in a written caption that between September 7 and October 1, several containers were shipped from the port city of Nakhin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia.

From Dunay, the containers were moved by train to an ammunition depot in southwestern Russia near Tikhoretsk, about 290 kilometers (180.198 miles) from the Russian border with Ukraine.

“We condemn North Korea’s decision to provide Russia with this military equipment used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill civilians, and strengthen Russia. It is an illegitimate war. We will continue monitoring additional arms shipments from North Korea to Russia,” Kirby added.

According to the spokesman, in exchange for these arms shipments, Pyongyang wants Moscow to provide it with sophisticated missile systems, including surface-to-air missiles and ballistic missiles, which North Korea allegedly needs for its nuclear program because its technology in that area is less advanced.

Washington is closely watching whether Moscow will deliver such materials to Pyongyang and has already detected Russian ships unloading containers in North Korea, which could constitute initial material deliveries from Russia, Kirby said.

The United States has already accused North Korea of providing Russia with ammunition and artillery for the war in Ukraine. EFE

bpm/ar/ics

(Photo)