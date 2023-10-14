Annular solar eclipse begins its journey through north of American continent

Miami, Oct 14 (EFE).- An annular solar eclipse, which will produce an effect called “ring of fire,” began its journey on Saturday on the northwest coast of the United States, from where it will continue through the United States and parts of Central America and South America.

ES6006.SOYAPANGO (EL SALVADOR) 14/10/2023- Children watch the solar eclipse today from the observatory of the Don Bosco University in Soyapango, El Salvador. EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

According to NASA’s live transmission, shortly after 8:00 local time (12:00 GMT), the Moon began to cover the Sun in Eugene, Oregon.

View of the solar eclipse from the North American Nicaraguan Cultural Center (CCNN) in Managua, Nicaragua, 14 October 2023. EFE/Jorge Torres

The partial eclipse has continued from Oregon through Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. At the same time, California, Arizona, and Colorado have observed a portion of this astronomical phenomenon.

As the NASA broadcast showed, an hour after emerging in Oregon, the partial eclipse began to be seen as a bitten cookie in locations such as Kerrville (Texas) and Albuquerque (New Mexico).

This annular eclipse, in which the Moon does not entirely cover the Sun, hence the “ring of fire” effect it produces, can still be seen during the day in the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

Much of the rest of the western hemisphere will partially observe this eclipse, which in some parts of the United States, however, will go unnoticed because of bad weather, as in parts of California.

In Miami, in southern Florida (USA), where it is expected that 25% of this phenomenon could be seen, events scheduled to enjoy the eclipse, such as the one organized by the Frost Science Museum, have been ruined because of morning thunderstorms and a sky covered with clouds during the morning of this Saturday.

This peculiar phenomenon will not be seen again in the United States until 2039. It will be the first of two solar eclipses that will cross North America in the coming months, with a total eclipse scheduled for April 8 next year.

Today’s eclipse follows the one visible coast-to-coast in the United States in 2017. EFE

lce/ar