IDF recovered bodies of hostages from Gaza, Israeli media reports

Jerusalem, Oct 14 (EFE).- Israel Defense Forces have recovered the corpses of some hostages held by Hamas during rapid and localized incursions into the Gaza strip on Friday, apart from finding the locations of some of the nearly 130 people kidnapped by the Palestinian militant group on Oct. 7, local media reported on Saturday citing a military spokesperson.

An Israeli soldier walks next to armored vehicles sitting in an area along the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 14 October 2023. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

In “localized raids” in Gaza on Friday night, the IDF collected proof that would help in the efforts to locate the hostages, a military spokesperson told EFE, a week after the Hamas attacks triggered a massive war with Israel.

However, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said in an exclusive report that the military had confirmed that it was “able to retrieve the bodies of several Israelis who have been missing since Hamas’ surprise attack.”

When consulted by EFE, the IDF spokesperson refused to comment on the report.

However, he said that during raids in Gaza, IDF had “destroyed terrorist infrastructure and squads, including a Hamas unit that fired anti-tank missiles toward Israel.”

The Palestinian militias are believed to have abducted at least 130 people during their ground incursion into Israeli communities on Saturday – carried out by over 1,200 militants and accompanied by the launching of thousands of rockets – where they also committed massacres that at this point have left at least 1,400 dead and over 3,400 wounded in Israel.

In retaliation, Israel has carried out a massive bombing campaign against Gaza strip since the weekend, killing over 1,900 people and wounding more than 7,700 in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

On Friday night, the IDF carried out its first raids inside Gaza since the war broke out, while coming under fire by anti-tank missiles even as Israeli warplanes bombed the area.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the military would keep doing everything possible to find information about the Israeli hostages and missing persons.

A large-scale ground invasion of Gaza by the IDF is being seen as imminent after Israeli authorities on Friday ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from the northern part of the enclave. EFE

