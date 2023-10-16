Biden’s re-election campaign has raised $71 million in recent months

New York, Oct 15 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign raised $71 million in the third quarter of the year, well above the $45 million his primary opponent, former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main opponent to capture the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, raised $15 million in the third quarter.

However, Biden’s figure is lower, if the effects of inflation are considered, than what Trump and former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) managed to raise in their respective third quarters of their campaign for re-election, according to The Washington Post newspaper.

The newspaper explained that, in general, candidates seeking re-election usually have a significant advantage in the collection in the year before the elections, before the end of the primaries in the opposing party, since their efforts are added to what is collected by their party at the national level.

The Democrat also has $91 million in cash on hand, which, according to the campaign, is “the largest total accumulated by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the race,” reports The Hill.

The data revealed today by the Biden campaign highlights the number of new donors achieved to date (that is, people who did not donate to the campaign to elect him president in 2020 but have done so now): 240,000.

They have also gotten 112,000 people to pledge to donate each month. About 97% of the donations were less than $200, and the average contribution was $40.

In the second quarter of the year, when Biden announced his presidential candidacy (in April), the campaign raised $72 million and had $77 million in cash on hand. EFE

jdg/ar