Blinken says Middle East has two options: that of Hamas or that of “integration”

Cairo, Oct 15 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that the Middle East has two options to get out of the crisis: that “offered by Hamas” or that of “integration, normalization, collaboration, and affirmation of Palestinian rights.”

“It is clear that there are two paths in this region. One is greater integration, normalization, collaboration, and affirmation of Palestinian rights,” Blinken said during a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdelfatah al Sisi.

“The other option is the one offered by Hamas, a path that offers only death, destruction, terror and madness,” the US diplomat mentioned, adding that “the choice is obvious” and that the United States has the “challenge to work together and get everyone on track towards the first option.”

Blinken made these statements after landing this morning in Cairo, where he traveled as part of a tour of the Middle East to reaffirm the “unwavering” support of his country to Israel after the attacks of the Islamist group Hamas on October 7, which led to a fierce Israeli bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip.

In this sense, the American reaffirmed that his country is “determined to oppose Hamas and everything it has done to ensure that it never happens again,” something he has reiterated on every visit to other Arab countries.

Blinken did not refer to the intense Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza, the blockade, or the ultimatum to evacuate the north of the Strip imposed by Israel, something he has avoided condemning or mentioning throughout his tour in defense of the Israeli state.

He also assured that the United States is “determined to support the innocent civilians who suffered, mainly because of what Hamas has done on all sides.”

The American also affirmed that his visit to Egypt addresses how to prevent the conflict from expanding and to “think together about a way forward” towards a solution.

Blinken landed in Egypt after an intensive contacts tour to Tel Aviv, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. EFE

