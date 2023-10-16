Blinken to meet with Netanyahu in Israel on Monday

Miami, Oct 15 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Monday, where he will discuss the latest developments in the Middle East conflict with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US media reported Sunday.

According to The Washington Post, which quotes State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, during his visit, Blinken will meet with Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials as the country prepares for a major offensive in the Gaza Strip that has led to the chaotic exodus of tens of thousands of people.

The US Secretary of State was already in Israel four days ago to express his condolences for the surprise attack by militiamen of the Islamist group Hamas, in which more than 1,200 people were killed, followed by relentless Israeli bombardment of the Strip.

According to Palestinian officials, some 2,300 people have been killed since Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip began.

Blinken is on a Middle East tour, which, in addition to Israel, has already taken him to Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. He will continue this Sunday in Egypt.

On Saturday, Blinken said he held a “very productive” meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he stressed his country’s willingness to put an end to the “Hamas terrorist attacks” and “ensure the release of all Israeli hostages” in the Strip.

“The Secretary stressed the United States’ strong will to end Hamas terrorist attacks, secure the release of all hostages, and prevent the conflict from spreading. Both affirmed their commitment to protecting civilians and promoting stability in the Middle East and beyond,” Miller said.

During his visit to Egypt today, Blinken will discuss with Egyptian authorities the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians threatened by Israel’s attacks on the Strip.

Egypt has so far refused to allow an exit of foreign nationals residing in Gaza through its territory, something it had been negotiating with the US, as the agreement did not include permission to bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. EFE

lce/ar