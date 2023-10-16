Opposition calls for recovery of democratic participation one week before elections

Caracas, Oct 15 (EFE).- The National Primary Commission (CNP), in charge of organizing the internal elections of the Venezuelan opposition, called on Sunday to recover the “democratic participation,” one week before these elections are held, on October 22, in which the anti-Chavism will choose a candidate to face the ruling party in the presidential elections of 2024.

In a video published on X (formerly Twitter), the president of the CNP, Jesús María Casal, invited Venezuelans inside and outside the country to exercise “the power of the vote for the good” of the nation next Sunday.

“Let’s recover democratic participation in a process that is ours, aimed at electing a unitary candidacy that will contest the presidential elections in 2024,” he said.

He urged citizens to inform themselves, through a web search engine enabled by the CNP, of the voting center where they should vote, out of the 3,010 that will be available in the country thanks to the “support of political and civil society organizations.”

“In this final stretch of the primaries, we thank the thousands of volunteers who have joined this process and made this civic deed possible.

It is time to choose and to build democracy and a better future for Venezuela”, added Casal.

The CNP assured this Saturday that the local committees created to organize the elections in 80 cities of 30 countries “are already organizing the electoral material.”

It pointed out that, in the last weeks, more than 7,000 Venezuelans abroad “were trained to be table members, witnesses, and volunteers” in the primaries, whose number of candidates was reduced from 13 to 10 in the last week after Henrique Capriles announced his resignation last October 8 and Freddy Superlano and Roberto Enríquez did the same on Friday.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which groups several opposition parties, expressed on Thursday that it is ready to hold the primaries and that the “only thing missing is that people participate.” EFE

csm/ar