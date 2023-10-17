Teen dies in alleged Israeli gunfire as West Bank death toll rises to 61

Jerusalem, Oct 17 (EFE).- Israeli security forces allegedly shot dead a Palestinian man while detaining over 100 people in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

A 72-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained on Friday, raising the West Bank’s death toll to 61 since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7, when militants from the Palestinian Islamist group launched a multi-pronged attack on Israeli territories from Gaza.

Israeli security forces carried out raids in Hebron in the southern West Bank, detaining 76 people, including 50 Gazan workers who had come to Hebron after being compelled to leave their territories by Israeli forces, the Palestinian agency Wafa said.

The news agency also reported that Israeli forces entered a technical college in Halhul, a municipality north of Hebron, which was temporarily hosting Gazan workers.

During the operation, Israeli troops opened fire on the residents, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen. Many others sustained injuries, including three who were shot in the legs.

A 72-year-old man, who had been injured by alleged gunfire from Israeli forces during Friday’s protests, passed away in Nablus Hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities in the West Bank since the conflict to 61.

More than 1,250 people have sustained injuries in the West Bank.

Israeli forces also entered a secondary school in the northern part of the territory and forced students to evacuate, according to the news agency.

The Israeli Army told EFE earlier that it was conducting “anti-terrorist” operations in the West Bank to arrest Hamas militants and confiscate weapons.

The West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, is under partial administration by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), primarily composed of the Fatah party, which is in opposition to Hamas. However, the Islamist militant group has many sympathizers in the territory.

Among the 61 deceased, all from gunshot wounds, five were killed by far-right Israeli settlers who have also intensified their usual activities of harassing Palestinian villages, damaging agricultural land, homes, and attacking people.

The Israeli military often provides cover for such actions or watches them without intervening. EFE

iut-ssk