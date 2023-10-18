UN secretary general calls for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

United Nations, Oct 18 (EFE).- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing conflict between them.

“Too many lives – and the fate of the entire region – hang in the balance,” Guterres said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In recent days, Guterres has issued several statements calling for relief of the suffering of civilians or for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, but had not called for a ceasefire until now.

The call for a ceasefire, although addressed to all parties, is interpreted as a request to Israel, which together with its allies claims a “right to defend itself” following the terrorist attacks on its territory on Oct. 7 by Hamas militiamen.

Guterres’ call comes in the backdrop of the hospital bombing in Gaza that left 500 dead, sparking outrage in many parts of the world. EFE

fjo/sc