Zelenskyy condemns Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia that have killed at least two

Kyiv, Oct 18 (EFE).- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday condemned a Russian “terrorist” attack “against a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia that has killed at least two people, wounded three and left another three missing, according to local authorities.

Rescue services attend to the scene of a residential building hit by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 18 October 2023. EFE-EPA/Kateryna Klochko

“Zaporizhzhia. Rocket attacks by terrorists on the city, on the infrastructure, on a residential building – an ordinary five-story building,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

“8 apartments were destroyed. There are wounded and dead. There may be people under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader also offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims of what he described as “Russian terror.”

Zelenskyy accused Russia of continuing its war tactics against civilians while promising to make it take responsibility for its actions.

“Russian terror must lose,” he said.

Earlier, Yuriy Malashko, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said that Russian personnel had conducted 6 missile strikes on the capital city on Wednesday morning.

He said that two men were killed in the strikes.

Two men and a woman had also been injured in the strikes while three people had been reported missing, he added.

A total of 33 reports on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities had been received, according to the official. EFE.

