China slams US sanctions on Chinese firms linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program

Beijing, Oct 19 (EFE).- China on Thursday expressed its strong opposition to the “illegal” sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese companies and individuals for their alleged support for Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs.

“We will firmly safeguard the interests and legitimate rights of Chinese companies and citizens,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press conference in Beijing.

Ning added that the US sanctions on Chinese firms and citizens were “illegal and unilateral.”

China’s reaction comes just a day after the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and eight entities from Iran, Hong Kong, China, and Venezuela for their alleged involvement in Iran’s “destabilizing ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.”

US authorities have alleged that the designated firms and individuals have “materially supported” Iran’s military in the “production and proliferation of missiles and UAVs.”

“Iran’s reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world,” the US treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

The US enacted the new sanctions on the same day the United Nations Security Council’s restrictions on Iran’s missile-related activities expired.

With the expiry of UN sanctions, Iran has called for the removal of national and regional sanctions against its ballistic missile programs. EFE

