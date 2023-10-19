Egypt repairing road to Gaza border ahead of reopening for humanitarian aid

Cairo, Oct 19 (EFE).- Egypt on Thursday started paving and repairing the road leading to the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip, ahead of the anticipated reopening of the border to allow the entry of humanitarian aid from Egypt into the besieged enclave.

The road had been damaged by Israeli bombing, an Egyptian security official, who requested anonymity, told Efe Thursday.

A man holds placard reading in Arabic ‘stationed until relief delivered’ while standing next to tents of volunteers from humanitarian aid organization camping outside border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, 19 October 2023. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

“Egypt has already begun paving and repairing the roads to the Rafah crossing and inside the crossing,” said the source, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

He said that the repair work could be completed by the end of the day and the crossing will be ready for aid to start flowing in from Friday, although he could not confirm whether or when it would be opened.

Hundreds of trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies have been waiting for days at the crossing waiting for it to open.

United States President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he had agreed with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfatah al Sisi, to deliver aid through the crossing, raising hopes that the border could reopen as early as Friday.

A volunteer from humanitarian aid organization holds placard reading in Arabic ‘stationed until relief delivered’ during a protest outside border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, 19 October 2023. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

While the crossing is open on the Egyptian side, it remains closed on the Palestinian side of the border because Israel had not given permission to reopen.

The road has also suffered extensive damage due to at least four Israeli air strikes since Oct 7, when Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, launched a brutal attack on Israel that triggered the current escalation.

The Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing was even attacked by Israel while workers were trying to repair it, causing injuries to at least four Egyptian laborers, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said. EFE

ar-ijm/alf/ks