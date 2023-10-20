Kremlin condemns Biden’s comparison of Putin to Hamas as ‘unacceptable’

Moscow, Oct 20 (EFE).- The Kremlin on Friday denounced recent remarks by US President Joe Biden, in which he compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palestinian militia group Hamas, as “unacceptable.”

“We do not accept such a tone towards the Russian Federation and towards our president,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference in Moscow.

Peskov added that the current international situation was marked by emotional and potentially dangerous moments, particularly with the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

“There is a lot of emotion in the speeches of various politicians, including high-ranking politicians and statesmen. But such rhetoric is hardly appropriate for responsible leaders. And it is unlikely that such rhetoric can be acceptable to us either,” Peskov insisted.

Regarding Washington’s statements about the need to contain Russia, the spokesperson underlined that such efforts would continue to remain unsuccessful.

The reaction by the Kremlin comes a day after Biden in a speech at the White House claimed that Hamas’ attack on Israel was echoing Putin’s all-out invasion of Ukraine that inflicted “tragedy and brutality” on Ukrainian people over the past 20 months.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy,” Biden said.

He claimed that Hamas seeks the destruction of the state of Israel while Putin denies Ukraine’s historical statehood.

“We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win,” Biden insisted.

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction.” EFE

mos/bks/sc