No agreement between Guatemalan demonstrators and Attorney General after 18 day-blockade

Guatemala City, Oct. 19 (EFE) – On Thursday, Guatemala reached 18 days of protests and roadblocks demanding the resignation of the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, without any agreement between protesters and the questioned authorities.

According to Guatemalan authorities, 22 roads in the country are blocked, most of them in the departments of Totonicapán, Sololá and Chimaltenango, all in the northwest of the country.

Also on Monday, a group of indigenous organizations from the departments of Alta Verapaz and Quiché (north) entered the Guatemalan capital in a caravan to support the demonstrations.

In addition, about 500 indigenous people from more than a hundred communities held another sit-in at the headquarters of the Public Ministry to demand Porras’ resignation.

The indigenous authorities leading the protests denounced in a press conference that the Attorney General had decided not to meet with them or listen to their demands.

The request for Porras’ resignation came after the Attorney General’s Office decided to raid the offices of the electoral authority and the winning party following the results of the June 25 and August 20 elections.

Protesters and the winning party accuse Porras of trying to reverse the victory of progressive Bernardo Arévalo de León.

On Wednesday, the indigenous authorities who have been holding a sit-in in front of the Public Prosecutor’s Office reached an agreement with the Ministry of the Interior to allow pedestrian access to this institution in order to avoid being forcibly evicted.

President-elect Arévalo de León accused Porras and the leadership of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of leading a “coup” to prevent him from taking office on January 14, 2024. EFE

