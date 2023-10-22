At least 6 killed after Russian missile hits post office in northeastern Ukraine

Kyiv, Oct 21 (EFE).- A Russian missile hit a postal terminal in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, killing at least six people and hospitalizing 14 others, the region’s military administration said Saturday.

Both the deceased and the wounded are employees of the postal company that operates the terminal, explained the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, who also revealed that, according to “preliminary information,” the missile that hit the infrastructure was an S-300.

“The victims are between 19 and 42 years old and suffered injuries from shrapnel and the explosion,” said Syniehubov, who also announced that seven of the wounded were in serious condition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the victims.

“A Russian missile hit a post office terminal,” Zelensky said on his social networks, stressing that the infrastructure hit was “civilian” and calling for “increased pressure” on Russia in response to its “terrorist” actions.

The Ukrainian leader released a video showing the severely damaged infrastructure of Ukraine’s private postal company, Nova Poshta. The video shows that at least one truck of this postal company, which serves throughout Europe, was damaged in the attack.

The Kharkiv region is located on the border with Russia and is the scene of some of the most intense hostilities along the entire front line.EFE

mg/ics