Barcelona wins with a goal from first-timer Guiu with the first ball he touches

Madrid, Oct. 22 (EFE).- After the tenth day of the Spanish men’s La Liga, with nine games played between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Real Madrid and Girona are in the lead, with Barcelona just one point behind.

One game remains to be played on Monday between Valencia F.C. and Cadiz.

The Merengues’ draw with Sevilla on Saturday was taken advantage of by all their chasers, leaving the top three in a tight race with Atletico Madrid three points behind.

Barcelona won 1-0 against Athletic Club on Sunday, despite numerous players out, thanks to young debutant Marc Guiu, who scored his first goal in La Liga after just 34 seconds on the field.

At 17 years of age, after two call-ups to the Barcelona first team, this Sunday was Guiu’s debut with the azulgrana block. He needed just 34 seconds on the pitch to score his first goal. He entered the fray at the 78th minute and 41 seconds and scored at 79:15, with the first ball he touched on a pass from Joao Felix.

Until that moment, Barcelona had been relying on German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to keep them in the game.

Also on Sunday, Girona produced an outstanding performance in a 5-2 win over Almeria that moved them alongside Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

Winners of eight of their last nine LaLiga EA Sports games, Girona are the highest scoring team in Spain at this stage of the league competition with 24 goals, unmatched by Atletico Madrid (23), Barcelona (22) or Real Madrid (21).

Girona’s comeback was vibrant. Iván Martín and a double from Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk brought the visitors up within six minutes. The Catalans led 3-2 at half-time.

Brazilian Savio and Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani completed Girona’s victory.

At half-time, center-back David López declared that referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias insulted the players during the game, a version denied by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) after listening to the complete audio of the clash.

Rayo Vallecano ended their streak of four consecutive draws with a 1-0 win over Las Palmas, thanks to a 91st-minute penalty from Cape Verde international Tiago Bebé.EFE

