Two Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Jerusalem, Oct 23 (EFE).- Two young Palestinians were killed during a raid by the Israeli military in a refugee camp near Ramallah in occupied West Bank early Monday, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) said.

This takes the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7 to 95.

Official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified the victims as Mahmud Said Nakhleh and Mohamad Nidal Ilian.

Four Palestinians were also injured during firing by the Israeli soldiers, who detained at least 20 Palestinians during the raid, Wafa added.

The incident happened in the Jalazone refugee camp, where residents pelted stones at the Israeli army in response to gunshots, according to the news agency.

The Israeli military spokesperson did not offer an immediate response or provide any details of the raid in Jalazone when requested by EFE.

The incident followed the deaths of eight Palestinians on Sunday in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Two of them died in an Israeli airstrike on a mosque in the city of Jenin that, according to the army, housed “an underground terrorist complex” used by militants from the Islamist groups, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Six other Palestinians were killed allegedly by army gunfire during clashes that broke out in different cities of the West Bank.

Of those six, one died in Qabatiya, one in Tubas, one in the Al Aroub refugee camp, and three in the city of Nablus.

The West Bank has been experiencing the worst violence since the Second Intifada, a five-year uprising that ended in 2005, with more than 300 deaths so far this year.

Israeli forces have been conducting raids in the West Bank for several days to detain people suspected of having ties to Hamas, resulting in the arrest of nearly 600 suspects.

Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967, and since then it has maintained a long regime of occupation and colonization over this territory. EFE

