Israeli army hits armed group trying to attack northern Israel from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 26 (EFE).- The Israeli army on Thursday struck an armed unit that had tried to attack northern Israel from Lebanon, a statement said.

Israeli forces used a precision drone strike to eliminate the armed group, whose affiliation was not disclosed, the statement added.

Smoke rises in the Israeli village of Avivim as a result of an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon, 25 October 2023. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

In recent days, the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah has acknowledged a significant number of casualties in its ranks, with 43 people killed since the outbreak of border violence on Oct. 8, the day after Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel. Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people as well as taking over 200 people hostage.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in response has already left more than 7,000 people dead over 18,000 injured, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

The incidents on the Lebanon-Israel border have so far left at least 63 people dead: six in Israel – five soldiers and one civilian – and at least 57 in Lebanon – among them eight civilians – 43 members of Hezbollah and six members of Palestinian militias.

On Wednesday, leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad met in Beirut with the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrala, whose group is backed by Iran.

Demonstrators carry Palestinian flags and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, outside of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 October 2023. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Hezbollah explained in a statement that at that meeting “it was agreed to continue the coordination and monitoring of developments on a daily and permanent basis”. EFE

