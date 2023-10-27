At least 4 killed, 15 injured during Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

Jerusalem, Oct 27 (EFE).- At least four people died early Friday and another 15 were injured during raids by the Israeli military in different parts of the occupied West Bank, in which 19 Palestinians were also arrested, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

Three of the victims were killed during an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin and in its refugee camp, where another 12 people were also injured.

Israeli soldiers entered Jenin late Thursday, accompanied by two D9 bulldozers and about 40 military vehicles.

The fourth victim was killed during an Israeli raid in Qalqilya, where one person was also injured.

Two young people were wounded by gunshots in the city of Nablus during Israeli raids.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military arrested 19 people in different parts of the West Bank, including a woman.

Four were arrested in the town of Ni’lin, another four in Kafr Ni’meh, both west of Ramallah, while four others were detained in Hizma village, northeast of Jerusalem, one in Nablus, another in the Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and five, including the woman, in Jericho.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched an attack against Israel killing 1,400 and taking more than 200 hostages.

Since then, some 109 Palestinians have died in the occupied West Bank in clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967 and since then has maintained a long regime of occupation and colonization over this territory. EFE

