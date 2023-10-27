Firefighters battle dozens of bushfires in northeastern Australia

Sydney, Australia, Oct 27 (EFE).- Firefighters were battling dozens of bushfires on Friday in northeastern Australia, where immediate evacuation alerts have been issued for some areas.

One of the main sources of concern Friday is Lake Moondarra, an arid and remote area more than 1,800 kilometers northwest of the city of Brisbane, where the flames were uncontrolled.

“A large, fast-moving fire is burning near Moondarra Road. It is expected to impact Lake Moondarra within the coming hours,” warned the Fire and Emergency Service of the northeastern Australian state of Queensland, which is experiencing one of the worst fire seasons in decades.

“Leave immediately. Your life could be at risk. It will soon be too dangerous to drive.”

Another focus of concern is Tara, about 300 kilometers west of Brisbane, where a “large, fast-moving fire” is expected to impact a road in the town “very soon,” according to another “immediate” evacuation alert published Thursday by the service.

Two people, a man and a woman, have died in relation to the fires in Tara, where most of the 30 houses have been destroyed.

Dozens more bushfires continue to burn in Queensland, where firefighters have battled more than 400 blazes this week.

In the neighboring state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country, there are currently 110 bushfires, 58 of them uncontrolled, although unlike Queensland, the alerts are moderate.

In this state, heavy rain in several locations in the north helped put out fires overnight.

Australia, which experienced a Black Summer of fires during 2019-2020 in which 33 people died, is expected to face drier than usual weather this year due to El Niño, the warm phase of a climate pattern across the tropical Pacific. EFE

