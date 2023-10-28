At least 2 soldiers killed in gunfight with insurgents in Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 28 (EFE).- At least two soldiers and an insurgent were killed and two other militants were wounded in two separate incidents in northern Pakistan, the Army reported on Saturday.

An insurgent was killed and two others were wounded and arrested by security forces following a gunbattle as a part of anti-insurgency operations Friday in Tirah area, in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement by the army’s media wing (ISPR).

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area,” the statement said.

In another incident on the same day, two soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device went off in Sarwekai area in South Waziristan district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR added.

Pakistan has been witnessing an increase in armed violence since the Afghan Taliban came to power in Kabul in August 2021, especially those carried out by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan.

The south Asian country recorded 271 attacks during the first half of the year, in which 389 people were killed and another 656 injured, according to a report published earlier this year by the nonprofit Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

This marks a significant increase in attacks compared to the same period in 2022, when Pakistan suffered 151 attacks that caused 293 deaths and 487 injuries. EFE

aa-mvg/sc