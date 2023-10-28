Mike Pence withdraws from Republican race for US presidential elections

Washington, Oct 28 (EFE). – Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (2017-2021) announced on Saturday that he is withdrawing his candidacy in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections.

“This is not my time,” Pence said during his speech at the Republican Jewish Convention in Las Vegas, where he promised to continue defending conservative values and the Constitution.

Pence’s announcement surprised those attending the event, which is gathering all the Republican candidates and will be closed by former president and favorite in the polls, Donald Trump.

Trump’s former vice president surprised everyone when he interrupted his words of support for Israel to make the “personal” announcement.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today,” Pence said.

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” he added.

Pence launched his bid in June, calling for “different leadership” and touting his experience as a congressman and governor of Indiana, as well as his time in the White House.

“My family and I have been blessed beyond measure with opportunities to serve this nation. And it would be easy to sit on the sidelines. But that’s not how I was raised,” Pence said in his campaign kickoff video.

But on Saturday, he said, “The Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven. As I’ve traveled the country over the last six months, I’ve come here to say that it’s become clear to me that this is not my time.”

Pence promised that he would never stop fighting to get Republicans elected.

During the campaign, the former vice president struggled with fundraising and polling, building a campaign on religious conservative values and continuing to break with Donald Trump over the events of January 6.

According to a recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, he had only $1.2 million cash on hand at the end of last month, and was $620,000 dollars in debt.

Pence also didn’t reach the minimum 70,000 donors needed to participate in the next Republican debate, scheduled for November in Miami.

Donald Trump remains the favorite in the Republican primary polls, far ahead of his rivals, as he also far outpaces them in fundraising.

With Pence’s departure, Trump leaves behind one of his main opponents in the race.

And of those who remain, only Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie – who have little chance – have openly criticized Trump, his false accusations of voter fraud, and his role in the attack on the Capitol.

During this attack, on January 6, 2021, Pence, who that day was acting as president of the Senate by virtue of his position as vice president of the country, ignored Trump’s calls to obstruct the ratification of Democrat Joe Biden as president after winning the elections.EFE

