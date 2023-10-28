More than 150,000 people march for sexual, gender diversity in Taipei

Beijing, Oct 28 (EFE).- More than 150,000 people on Saturday marched for sexual and gender diversity, under the slogan “Walking with Diversity,” as a part of the 21st edition of the annual LGBT+ pride in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, according to the organizers.

The march covered the main streets of the city, with six blocks of colors representing different identities and demands of the community, state-owned CNA agency reported.

The organizers, the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, underlined that the aim of the parade was to show respect for differences and express mutual support between different social groups without entering into conflict.

Apart from issues related to gender and sexual orientation, the parade also addressed other issues such as social justice, human rights, the environment, democracy and national sovereignty.

The pride was attended by personalities from the political and cultural sphere of the island, such as the current vice president and presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, William Lai, as well as diplomatic representatives and activists from other countries.

Taiwan is considered one of the most progressive regions in Asia in terms of LGBT+ rights, after legalizing same-sex marriage in 2019.

However, LGBT+ groups continue to demand greater legal and social equality, especially when it comes to adoption, education and gender identity. EFE

