Israel says ground forces kill Hamas militants in northern Gaza Strip

Jerusalem, Oct 29 (EFE).- Israeli ground forces on Sunday fatally shot Palestinian militants from the Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The soldiers killed fighters who had tried to attack them on the coast of the enclave, in an area close to the separation fence, the Israeli military said.

Smoke rises from the northern part of the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli airstrike, at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza, in Israel, 29 October 2023. EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Meanwhile, soldiers on the ground guided army aircraft that “hit” Hamas military installations, such as anti-tank missile launchers and observation posts.

The Israeli army released a video of its tanks advancing inside the Strip, accompanied by soldiers on foot.

Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had reported that it struck more than 450 Hamas military targets in different parts of the Gaza Strip over the past day.

During those operations, one Israeli officer and one soldier were wounded Saturday night in northern Gaza: the officer was seriously injured by a mortar shell, while the other soldier was lightly wounded in clashes with militants from Hamas, which governs the Strip.

People cook food inside a tent complex in a tent camp provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for displaced Palestinians who lost their homes in the Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis, 29 October 2023. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Both were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

On Friday, the IDF announced the expansion of its ground operations in the Gaza Strip and an intensification of its shelling campaign.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, following the Islamists’ attack on Israeli soil that left 1,400 dead, some 5,000 wounded and 230 abductees taken to Gaza.

Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops, resulting in more than 8,005 dead and 20,252 wounded. EFE

ssa/ks