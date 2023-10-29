Tens of thousands demonstrate in Australia over Israel-Hamas war

Sydney, Australia, Oct 29 (EFE).- Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the main Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday to separately demonstrate support for Israel and Palestine.

People attend a demonstration to show solidarity with Israel in Sydney, Australia, 29 October 2023. EFE/EPA/BRENT LEWIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The largest rally took place in Sydney’s Hyde Park where, according to organizers, around 10,000 people expressed their support for the Palestinian people and denounced Israel’s bombings in Gaza.

“Shame, shame Israel!” was heard repeatedly during the rally, which was filled with Palestinian flags and called for an immediate ceasefire.

In the city of Melbourne, about the same number of people also gathered in a march to demand a “free Palestine.”

A smaller gathering of around 300 people took place in a central Sydney square to express support for the Israeli government.

Those attending this demonstration tied red balloons to pairs of shoes organized in rows to symbolize those kidnapped by the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Posters with photographs of the hostages were also placed under a large banner with the slogan: “Bring them home now.”

At another event in support of Israel in Melbourne, attendees carried baby carriages with photos on the seats of some children kidnapped by Hamas.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,400 and injured more than 5,000, subsequent Israeli bombings of the blockaded Gaza Strip have killed more than 7,700 people, two-thirds of them women and children, and injured more than 18,960. EFE

