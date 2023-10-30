Carlos Fernando Galán, son of assassinated political leader, elected mayor of Bogotá

Bogotá, Oct. 29 (EFE) – Former senator Carlos Fernando Galán of the New Liberalism party was virtually elected mayor of Bogotá on Sunday, with 94.98% of the tables counted. He is the youngest son of political leader Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento, who was assassinated by the mafia in 1989.

According to information released Sunday afternoon, Galán received 1,418,519 votes (48.96%), defeating the independent Juan Daniel Oviedo (20.17%) and Gustavo Bolívar of the ruling Historic Pact coalition (18.71%).

These results represent a defeat for the Historic Pact, Petro’s coalition, which has one of its major electoral strongholds in Bogotá, the city of which he himself was mayor between 2012 and 2015.

Galán thus confirms the favoritism that the exit polls gave him and avoids going to a second round, since he received more than 40% of the votes and an advantage of more than ten percentage points over the second, in this case Oviedo.

He assured the victory betting on a conciliatory campaign in which he opted to campaign using the security flag, one of the main problems in Bogotá.

The third time was the charm for former senator Galán, who sought the mayoralty in 2011 and came in fourth place, and as an independent in 2019, when he was second behind the current mayor, Claudia López.

This time he did it for New Liberalism, a party founded by his father.

With his election, Carlos Fernando Galán continues a political exercise that runs in the family, following his father, Luis Carlos, whose political flags were to denounce the infiltration and growing power of drug trafficking mafias in society and politics in the 1980s.

The liberal politician was then the favorite to win the 1990 presidential elections, the bloodiest the country has ever seen.

Galán Sr. was shot dead on August 18, 1989 during a rally in Soacha, a municipality adjacent to Bogotá.

Born in Bogotá on June 4, 1977, Carlos Fernando Galán was elected to the city council in 2008, he then was appointed Secretary of Transparency by President Juan Manuel Santos in 2012, and was elected senator from 2014 to 2018.

As of January 1, 2024,he will settle in the Liévano Palace, headquarters of the Mayor’s Office, where he will be accompanied by former ministers from the governments of Santos, Álvaro Uribe, Iván Duque and even the current administration of Gustavo Petro.EFE

