Israel army says it killed ‘dozens’ of fighters in Gaza overnight

Jerusalem (EFE).- Israel’s military on Monday claimed to have killed “dozens” of Islamist militia fighters barricaded in Hamas-controlled buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight.

An Israeli soldier atop an armoured fighting vehicle at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 30 October 2023. EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

“In clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF fighters eliminated dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tried to attack the forces,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X.

In recent hours, the army has continued to expand its ground operations inside the enclave.Guided by ground troops, an IDF plane also attacked a Hamas building with 20 militants from the group inside, the statement added.

Another Israeli plane attacked an anti-tank missile launcher, with an unknown number of Islamist fighters, in the area of Al-Azhar University in Gaza.

On Friday, the Israeli Army announced that it was expanding its ground operations in the Strip and intensifying bombing.

In its statement on Monday, the IDF said that in recent days they have attacked 600 targets, including weapons warehouses, Hamas hideouts and gatherings, and anti-tank positions.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7 with an assault by the Palestinian Islamist group on Israeli soil, which left 1,400 dead and more than 5,400 injured, while 239 hostages were taken to Gaza.

Since then, the IDF has bombed the blockaded Gaza in retaliation – and on Friday expanded ground operations – killing more than 8,000 dead and injuring more than 20,000. EFE

