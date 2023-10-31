Israel attacks 300 targets in Gaza, including Hamas tunnels

Jerusalem, Oct 31 (EFE).- Israel in recent hours attacked some 300 targets in the Gaza Strip, including underground military complexes of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the de facto ruler of the enclave.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers fire a 155 mm howitzer at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 31 October 2023. EFE-EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

“Combined forces of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)…attacked about 300 targets during the last day, among them the shafts of anti-tank and rocket launching positions, tunnel shafts and military compounds of the terrorist organization Hamas,” an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Israeli soldiers during the ground incursion in Gaza.EFE-EPA/Israel Defense Forces EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS/MANDATORY CREDIT

“During the activities of the ground forces, the forces fought several battles with terrorist squads that fired anti-tank missiles or machine guns at the forces. The forces eliminated terrorists and trained air forces in order to destroy terrorist targets and infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.

Israeli soldiers during the ground incursion in Gaza.EFE-EPA/Israel Defense Forces EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS/MANDATORY CREDIT

Shortly after, the Israeli military announced that its fighter jets bombed the headquarters of the Beit Lahia Battalion, in northern Gaza, and killed Nasim Abu Ajina, one of the commanders of the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

Abu Ajina also commanded Hamas’ air force and was part of Islamist group’s drone and paraglider capabilities, according to the IDF.

Since the expansion of its ground operations in the Strip, the Israeli military has advanced in the direction of Gaza, reaching the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7 following the attack by the Palestinian Islamist group on Israeli soil, killing1,400, injuring more than 5,400 and taking 239 hostages to Gaza.

Since then, Israel has bombed Gaza relentlessly and expanded ground operations on Friday, to leave more than 8,300 Palestinians dead and over 21,000 injured. EFE

pd/pd