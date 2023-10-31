Israel, Hamas forces clash in northern Gaza

Jerusalem, Oct 31 (EFE).- Intense clashes took place Tuesday between Israeli ground forces and militiamen from the Al Qasam Brigades, an armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said soldiers were facing off in Gaza, which was very risky but critical for their forces, and called for resilience and patience.

For their part, the Al Qasam Brigades said on social media that there were clashes in the northwest of Gaza, where they targeted two Israeli armored cars with rockets.

They also claimed that in the northern Gaza Strip, in the area of Al Tawam, they ambushed Israeli vehicles.

These reports could not be independently verified due to restrictions imposed by both sides on media access to the area.

The Israeli army also reported Tuesday that its defense systems intercepted an “aerial target” heading for its territory, triggering alarms in the city of Eilat, on the southern tip of the country on the Red Sea coast.

“Israel Defense Forces systems identified an aerial target approaching Israeli territory,” a military spokesperson told EFE, adding that its anti-aircraft systems intercepted the target.

Earlier during the day, the army announced, for the first time since the beginning of the war with Hamas on Oct. 7, that air raid alarms had been activated in the city of Eilat.

Hagari announced that there was no danger or threat to the region as their defenses were strong.

Tuesday marks the 25th day of war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian Islamist organization attacked Israeli territory on Oct. 7, leaving 1,400 dead and more than 5,400 wounded. In addition, 240 people were taken hostage to Gaza.

Since then, Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip daily – even expanding its ground operations in the area last week -, which has left more than 8,300 dead and more than 21,000 wounded. EFE

