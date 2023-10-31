Japan sanctions individuals, company linked to Hamas

Tokyo, Oct 31 (EFE).- Japan on Tuesday imposed sanctions against nine individuals and a key entity linked to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

“The [Hamas] source of income needs to be terminated and therefore this matter has been decided,” government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that further actions will be considered.

The current round of sanctions involves freezing funds and prohibiting monetary transfers, in line with other similar measures adopted in recent days by governments such as the United States.

The Japanese list includes three citizens of Palestine, three of Jordan, one of Egypt, one of Sudan and one money transfer company.

Washington also imposed new sanctions last Friday against key members and financial networks of the organization, as well as Iranian officials who have allegedly trained Hamas militants.

The Japanese government on Tuesday approved sanctions for a total of 527 people and organizations, “including Taliban-related persons, etc. and other terrorists,” according to a statement by the foreign ministry. EFE

emg-yk/tw