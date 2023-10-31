More than a hundred dead in Israeli attack in northern Gaza

Rafah, Gaza Strip, Oct 31 (EFE). – At least 145 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombing raids on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, hospital sources told EFE.

At least 90 dead were taken to the Indonesian Hospital in the Strip, while another 55 were taken to the Kamal Adwan Center, both in the north of the enclave.

A public relations official at the Indonesian Hospital told EFE that the bombings occurred around 3:00 pm local time.

After the afternoon prayer, “a large number of injured began to arrive at the emergency room, they came by the hundreds, the majority were minors and women,” the source stressed.

They did not rule out that the death toll could be higher, as many people are still buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Many of the houses in the bombed area, where there were tunnels in the ground, were reduced to nothing after the attack, as the impact created a hole in the ground that swept away surrounding houses.

The area around the Indonesian Hospital has been the target of Israeli bombing since last night, and even the center has suffered material damage due to nearby explosions, although it was not directly affected.

Hospital sources also explained that many families of displaced people who have nowhere to go and families of admitted patients are staying in the medical center.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, hundreds of Palestinians were killed or injured in the Israeli bombardment on the Jabalia refugee camp.

On the other hand, Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad Bozum said in a press conference that there were 400 dead and wounded from the fall of six “American-made” bombs dropped by Israeli planes on residential areas of Jabalia.

Tuesday marks the 25th day of the war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian Islamist organization attacked Israeli territory on Oct. 7, leaving 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 wounded and 240 kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Since then, Israel has been bombing the Strip daily, and on Friday it expanded its ground operations which have left more than 8,500 dead and more than 21,500 injured. EFE

amb-jma-ssa/mcd/ics