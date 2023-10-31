Pakistan prepares to expel illegal immigrants as ultimatum reaches final day

Islamabad, Oct 31 (EFE).- Pakistan is preparing to implement its plan to expel undocumented immigrants as the deadline for them to leave the country expires at midnight.

The move particularly affects the millions of Afghan refugees who had fled their homeland, many of them driven by decades of armed conflict and the return to power of the Taliban.

Since the Pakistan authorities announced the Oct.31 deadline earlier this month, a huge migratory flow has been recorded on the porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to official data, there are about 4.4 million Afghan refugees in the country, of which 1.7 million are not registered. Most of them fled during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the number of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan are much higher, at over over two million, with at least 600,000 having left their country after the Taliban seized back power in August 2021.

Keeping this situation in mind, last week, the UNHCR urged Pakistan to stop the mass deportation of Afghans, given that many of them would find themselves under a regime they had fled and potentially face persecution.

In response, the Pakistani authorities on Monday stressed that the plan will affect all undocumented migrants equally, not just Afghans, and stressing that it complies with international norms and principles.

Pakistan, like other South Asian states, is not a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and does not have specific legislation regarding refugees.

As of Oct. 15, UNHCR recorded that 59,780 Afghans had left Pakistan, while the Pakistan government was yet to release any official figures.

To streamline the process, Pakistani authorities opened more crossings on its western border with Afghanistan and Iran, including three in Balochistan province. EFE

aa-hbc/sc