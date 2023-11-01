Filipinos honor their dead on All Saints’ Day

Manila, Nov 1 (EFE).- Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines flocked to the country’s cemeteries on Wednesday to honor their dead on All Saints’ Day, which was marked by heavy rain and security measures.

The scale of the celebration in the Philippines is second only in the world to Mexico’s famous Day of the Dead holiday.

A cemetery helper (top R) places candles on an elevated grave site at a cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 01 November 2023. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Since early morning, dozens of people were lining up at the two main cemeteries of Manila (North and South Cemeteries) to lay flowers on the graves of their loved ones.

in one of the most symbolic days in the festive calendar of the country, along with Christmas and Easter. In the capital’s South Cemetery alone, some 150,000 people had visited the graves and mausoleums by 2pm local time, according to cemetery authorities.

A widow sits beside the grave site of her departed husband at a cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 01 November 2023. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Long queues were also seen inside Manila’s North Cemetery.

More than 27,000 police officers were deployed to guard cemeteries and memorials across the country on Wednesday, which passed without major incident, according to the state news agency PNA.

At the Divisoria market, one of the largest in Manila, hundreds of people were buying candles and flowers to place them next to the graves of their loved ones.

Citizens visit the grave sites of departed relatives and loved ones at a cemetery in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 01 November 2023. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, went to the Heroes Cemetery in Manila to visit the tomb of his father, the late dictator of the same name who ruled the country with an iron fist from 1965 to 1986.

Together with his mother and former first lady, Imelda Marcos, and some of his closest relatives, Marcos Jr. laid flowers at the tomb and attended a mass in his father’s honor.

The late dictator remains a divisive and controversial figure in the country.

A policeman stands guard as Filipinos visit their departed loved ones at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2023. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

In his All Saints’ Day message before the cemetery visit, Marcos Jr. encouraged the public to “reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God’s guidance.” EFE

fsg/ks