Iran threatens to intervene in Gaza unless ceasefire is declared

Ankara, Nov 1 (EFE).- Iran hinted Wednesday that it could intervene in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, if a ceasefire is not declared soon.

During a visit to Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “This is our region, our home, and we will not wait for anyone’s permission to deal with what is happening in our home.”

“We hope that a ceasefire will come soon and that the genocide and violence by the United States and Israel will end. If the attacks on women and children continue, the cost they will pay will be very high,” the minister said at a press conference alongside his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

A handout picture made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) greets his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan (R) in Ankara, Turkey, 01 November 2023. EFE/EPA/IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

While Abdollahian did not specify how a potential intervention would play out, he highlighted the strength of the Islamist organization Hezbollah, which operates from Lebanon with Tehran’s backing.

“The Zionist regime talks about wiping out Hezbollah,” which “has become one of the strongest movements against the occupation (of Palestine) and the Zionist regime,” he said.

(FILE) Supporters of Hezbollah wave Palestinian, Lebanese and Hezbollah flags during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians, in Beirut, Lebanon, 27 October 2023. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Abdollahian stressed however that his country would first exhaust all available diplomatic options to bring the conflict declared by Israel on Hamas to an end.

“Yesterday I was in Doha with a large delegation and we had meetings with senior Qatari officials and Hamas political leaders. We have made proposals to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and we hope that we can implement them and put an end to the slaughter,” the minister said.

Abdollahian also warned that if Israel’s “war crimes” continue, “the situation will get out of hand for all parties involved in the region.”

“The responsibility will be on the United States, Israel and those who support them,” the minister said. EFE

dt-iut/ks