Storm Pilar leaves three dead after passing through El Salvador

San Salvador, Nov. 1 (EFE) – The rains generated by the influence of Tropical Storm Pilar in El Salvador left 3 dead and more than 550 people in shelters in El Salvador, as reported on Wednesday by government authorities.

The first two victims were a 24-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman who were swept away by the water, the third was a 31-year-old man who was working in a reservoir and was “surprised by the rise” said in a press conference. the director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya.

He noted that the third incident occurred in the town of Nueva Granada, in the department of Usulután, 110 kilometers from the capital, San Salvador.

Amaya also said that the rains also caused 39 landslides, 4 collapsed walls, 112 fallen trees, 27 damaged homes and 2 river floods in the central departments of Cabañas and La Paz.

Josué García, director of shelters, said that 18 of the 110 shelters available are active in different areas of the country, with more than 550 people in them, including 172 minors.

The official reiterated that “people have been transferred to these shelters as a preventive measure.

Tropical Storm Pilar, which has caused temporary rains in El Salvador, is “beginning to move away from the coasts of the Central American country,” but the rains will continue for the rest of the week, according to the head of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN), Fernando López.

In the latest record of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), storm Pilar was 290 kilometers southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala, and 195 kilometers south-southwest of San Salvador, El Salvador. EFE

