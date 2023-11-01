Up to 302 people in El Salvador shelters over tropical storm Pilar

San Salvador, Oct 31 (EFE).- The number of people in shelters rose to 302 in the last hours in El Salvador due to rains caused by the passage of tropical storm Pilar, which has left at least two dead.

This was reported to EFE by a source from the Communications Secretariat of the Presidency, who said there are at least eight active shelters.

According to the data shared, collected until 4pm local time (22:00 GMT), the largest number of shelters are in the coastal town of Acajutla with 46 families (120 people), followed by Las Tunas with 22 families (50 people) and Sonsonate with 12 families (35 people.)

There are also people sheltered in the Migrant Assistance Center, in the eastern department of La Union, with nine families (27 people) and in the Las Mesas Canton with three families (eight people.)

In the center of the country, there are eight families (35 people) in the town of San Marcos, two families (seven people) in Panchimalco and eight families (20 people) in La Libertad.

El Salvador’s Environment Minister Fernando Lopez said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Pilar is expected to generate “heavy rains” in the coming hours before diverting its path.

EFE verified that there is permanent rain and that the flow of the rivers has increased in the country’s coastal area, while commerce has decreased and fishing has stopped in Puerto de la Libertad. EFE

hs/lds