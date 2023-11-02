Bahrain recalls ambassador to Israel, suspends economic ties over Gaza offensive

Manama, Nov 2 (EFE).- Bahrain said on Thursday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel and suspending economic ties with the Jewish state in protest against the Israeli military offensive on Gaza that has killed thousands.

Residents evacuate from Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, in Gaza, 02 November 2023. EFE-EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The decision was announced in a statement on the website of Bahrain’s lower house of parliament, confirming the departure of the Israeli ambassador from Bahrain.

“The kingdom of Bahrain decided to recall the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country. Economic relations with Israel have also been halted,” the parliament statement said.

According to the statement, the measure was taken in support “of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Bahrain, together with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), normalized its relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

The United States-brokered agreement included Sudan and Morocco and was promoted by the United States.

With the agreement, the Muslim-majority countries became important trade partners of the Jewish state.

“The continuation of war and military operations and the continuing Israeli escalation in light of the lack of respect for international humanitarian law prompts it to demand more decisions and measures that preserve the lives of innocent people and civilians in Gaza and all Palestinian areas,” the statement said.

The lower house underlined Bahrain’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital under international resolutions.

The Bahraini government has not yet commented on the statement from the parliament, whose functions are very limited. EFE

