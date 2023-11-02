Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange attacks

Beirut, Nov 1 (EFE).- On Wednesday, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah claimed three new attacks against Israeli targets in northern Israel, while the Israel Defense Forces said it hit two Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Around midday, fighters from the Shiite group launched a first attack on a site near the Lebanese border town of Blida, causing “direct hits on the Israeli side,” according to a series of Hezbollah statements.

In the afternoon, they fired “appropriate artillery shells and rockets” at the headquarters of the “new Zarit battalion”, where the Israeli army “concentrated its vehicles and forces”, in Khallet Wardah, causing confirmed casualties, although they did not specify how many.

Hours later, the southern site of Hadab al Bustan was hit by artillery shells, according to Hezbollah statements.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it struck two Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon near the village of Meiss al-Jabal, close to the border. One squad was preparing an anti-tank guided missile attack and the other was a group of gunmen, the IDF said.

Separately, the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN) reported on Wednesday that Israel carried out three attacks in southern Lebanon.

According to the same source, a Lebanese army unit, accompanied by UNIFIL and the Lebanese Red Cross, is “searching for two shepherds who were shot by the occupation forces while grazing their cattle in the Wazzani area” bordering the Jewish state.

“The search has stopped for today without finding any trace of the two shepherds, but the search operations are expected to resume tomorrow morning, Thursday,” NNA added.

The daily clashes along the border have escalated since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel’s intervention in Gaza, leaving 49 dead on the Lebanese side, mostly fighters, and nearly 29,000 internally displaced.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a five-day ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, saying: “We have had enough wars in Lebanon and we choose peace. The decision for war now rests in the hands of Israel,” according to the ANN.EFE

