Pyongyang slams recent US ballistic missile test

Seoul, Nov 3 (EFE).- North Korea on Friday criticized the test launch carried out this week by the United States of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and said that the military actions of Washington and Seoul were escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula.

An article published by state news agency KCNA said that the test carried out on Wednesday from the Vanderberg base in California was “resumed in seven years with the participation of puppet south Korean military gangsters.”

A delegation led by South Korean Deputy Minister of National Defense Policy Heo Tae-keun was present at the launch of the missile, which failed in mid-flight for reasons not specified by the US Air Force.

The test, “clearly shows who is the target of the US nuclear and strategic weapons,” KCNA said.

The article also criticized the proposed development in the US of a new type of a nuclear bomb, the B61-13.

“The US nuclear arms buildup is getting intensified amid the ever-escalating large-scale armed conflicts in the European Continent and the Middle East and the unprecedented military confrontation among nuclear weapons states,” it added.

The North Korean agency also described the latest deployments of American strategic assets – including the recent landing in South Korea of a B-52 bomber – as “extremely provocative and reckless hostile acts that unilaterally escalate the military tension in the Korean peninsula.”

“The armed forces of the DPRK are filled with the determination to faithfully fulfill their constitutional obligations for defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity and the rights and interests of the people by responding to the reckless military provocations of war maniacs with prompt, overwhelming and decisive counteraction,” the article warned. EFE

asb/pd