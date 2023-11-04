Clash between Mexican agents and armed group leaves 4 dead

Guanajuato, Mexico, Nov 3 (EFE) – A clash between security agents and suspected criminals in the Mexican state of Guanajuato left four alleged criminals dead and two more wounded, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred Friday on a highway in the central state of Guanajuato after members of the Criminal Investigation Agency captured a criminal leader, according to the State Attorney General’s Office.

“Members of the criminal group, in their eagerness to rescue their leader, attacked our agents with gunfire,” the local Attorney General’s Office reported on a social media account.

“The investigation is in process, as soon as there are developments that do not jeopardize the investigation, they can be announced,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Guanajuato accumulated 2,422 intentional homicides between January and September 2023, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

In 2022, Guanajuato was the state with the highest number of homicides in Mexico and fourth in terms of population rate with 68 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Mexican National Institute of Statistics. EFE

